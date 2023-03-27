Two men in critical condition following stabbings in Limerick

James Cox

Two men are in critical condition following stabbings in Co Limerick in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the serious assaults which occurred in the Thomondgate area of Limerick.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 2.35am this morning. A man (aged in his 20s) was discovered with apparent stab wounds at a residence on New Road in Thomondgate. He was treated at the scene by emergency services and taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is described as critical.

Following enquiries by investigating gardaí, a second man (aged in his 40s) was discovered with apparent stab wounds at a nearby residence on Cross Road, Thomondgate. This man was also taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is also described as critical.

Both residences have been preserved for a technical examination by investigating gardaí.

Gardaí in Henry Street are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the area of New Road and Cross Road, Thomondgate on Monday morning between the hours of 2am and 3am, including any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.