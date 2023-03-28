Carlow school tractor run raised €5.5k for Éist

STUDENTS at Presentation College, Carlow kicked their tractors into gear for a highly-successful fundraiser recently. The teenagers organised and took part in a tractor run in aid of the Éist Cancer Support Centre, raising roughly €5,500, although monies are still coming in.

The event saw 39 tractors and a couple of lorries driven by students, their family and friends leave the school before heading out to Castledermot on the Dublin Road, turning towards Duckett’s Grove and back to the school.

“It went brilliantly, very smooth,” said Pres teacher Wesley Fennell, who was one of the organisers. “There were a lot more children out to see it … they love the big, massive machines. There were no real hiccups; everyone went safe, cautious and we got back safe and sound.”

A wonderful video providing an overview of the day, which was shot by teacher Melvyn McDermott and edited by Gavin Bradley, can be viewed on YouTube.

This was the second year of the run, with students taking a lead role in organising the event. The fundraiser first came about after student Ella Brennan approached Mr Fennell about organising a tractor run.

Mr Fennell said there was a focus in the school on bringing a student’s interests into the school community. Many students in the school would attend tractor runs regularly, while they also selected Éist as the benefiting charity. Students also contacted and visited local businesses to obtain items for a raffle on the day. Mr Fennell thanked the 80 or so businesses and individuals who donated and everyone who supported the event.