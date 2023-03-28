Carlow town commercial units offer investment opportunity

Two Carlow town commercial units on Castle Street have come on the market. No 1 & 2 Castle Street also offer substantial residential accommodation over two floors along with commercial units.

It is an ideal investment opportunity as the business units are long term viable and have been successfully trading for many years. The premises occupies a high-profile position in a long established and busy area. Yard and storage area to the rear with access via laneway. Viewing by appointment with the sole selling agent. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers, Eoin Kehoe 0876483990 to arrange a viewing. Guide price: €300,000 More information here.