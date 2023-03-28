  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Carlow town commercial units offer investment opportunity

Carlow town commercial units offer investment opportunity

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Two Carlow town commercial units on Castle Street have come on the market. No 1 & 2 Castle Street also offer substantial residential accommodation over two floors along with commercial units.

It is an ideal investment opportunity as the business units are long term viable and have been successfully trading for many years. The premises occupies a high-profile position in a long established and busy area. Yard and storage area to the rear with access via laneway. Viewing by appointment with the sole selling agent.  Contact Kehoe Auctioneers,  Eoin Kehoe 0876483990 to arrange a viewing. Guide price: €300,000 More information here.

A bedroom in the property

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices in Co Carlow

Tuesday, 28/03/23 - 12:09pm

Spacious Carlow town bungalow on offer for €400K

Tuesday, 28/03/23 - 11:39am

Glass mosaic will give swimming pool an exciting splash of colour

Tuesday, 28/03/23 - 9:37am

Similar Articles

Spacious Carlow town bungalow on offer for €400K

Tuesday, 28/03/23 - 11:39am

Co Carlow coffee shop, yard and workshop up for sale

Saturday, 18/03/23 - 8:37pm

Modern countryside Carlow family home hits the market

Thursday, 16/03/23 - 10:10pm