Death notices in Co Carlow

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

 

 

Esther (Essie) O’Brien Blake

Garretstown, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 26th March 2023 peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late Peter. Sadly missed by her loving children Michael, Catherine and Vincent (Benny), son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Mary and Michael’s partner Kathy, cherished grandchildren Kevin, Sean, Peter and Emma, sisters Betty and Helen, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Essie Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) Monday evening from 5pm. concluding at 8pm. Removal from there on Tuesday at 1pm. to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, for 1.30pm. Requiem Mass followed by cremation in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross at 4pm.

Essie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

 

