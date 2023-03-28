Firearms, ammunition and drugs seized in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí in Dublin have seized almost €180,000 worth of drugs, along with three firearms and ammunition during a search in Finglas.

Officers attached to the Finglas Detective Unit, supported by gardaí from the K District task force and Garda Dog Unit, searched an area of vacant wasteland on Monday afternoon as part of Operation Thor.

The items were discovered at various locations within the wasteland, “including in a barre which had been buried into the ground,” a statement from gardaí said.

A Scorpion Machine Pistol with magazine clip, ammunition and silencer, a Sig Pistor with ammunition, and a RAK 63 Machine Pistol and magazine clip were discovered and seized, in addition to cocaine with an estimated value of €92,000 and cannabis worth an estimated €85,000.

The firearms and drugs will be sent for analysis and gardaí said investigations remain ongoing.

Our Drugs Unit in Tallaght have seized cocaine and cannabis valued at over €190,000 following a search in Dublin 24 earlier today. Our investigation remains ongoing.#KeepingPeopleSafe #ItsAJobWorthDoing pic.twitter.com/FkfVIwKose — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 28, 2023

Separately, gardaí also seized over €190,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis following a search operation in Dublin 24 on Tuesday.

A property and vehicle were searched under warrant, resulting in the discovery of approximately €125,020 worth of cocaine and €66,200 worth of cannabis.

Gardaí confirmed no arrests have yet been made in connection with the Tallaght seizure and investigations into the matter are ongoing.