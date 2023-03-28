Lack of security resources could affect Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland

Michael Bolton

Events taking place in Ireland during Joe Biden’s visit may be affected if there are no gardaí to provide stewarding.

It has been announced that garda leave has been cancelled to ensure there’s enough security during the US president’s stay in Ireland next month.

Mr Biden set to visit the country from April 12th-15th on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, and is expected to visit relatives in counties Louth and Mayo.

An Garda Síochána, the UK’s Crown Security Branch and the US Secret Service will all be working together to ensure safety during the American president’s time in Ireland.

Security and defence analyst Declan Power said preparations for US president Joe Biden’s visit would have begun months ago.

He told Newstalk radio: “An awful lot of the work would have started some months ago, and that would have largely fallen between two categories: security threats and the diplomatic protocol preparation.

“The relevant state agencies would have been in touch with each other with regard to recognising the various sites and indeed looking at potential threats.

“Normally the US president would stay in the ambassadors’ residence centre in Phoenix Park, a much easier place to secure. If he’s staying like George Bush did somewhere outside of Dublin, you are talking about a much bigger security operation.”