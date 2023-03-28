Services centre for women opens in Carlow town

A CENTRE which aims to offer a host of wraparound services and supports to women opened its doors to the public for the first time to coincide with International Women’s Day.

There was a warm welcome and an open invite as individuals and representatives of various cultures, groups and bodies attended a soft opening.

The women’s centre at Green Lane is a project by the Carlow County Development Partnership, but what its day-to-day services will look like will be based on what women want.

“That’s our belief in community development,” said the partnership’s chief executive Annette Fox. “We do not believe in parachuting in an area, providing community services that we think they need. People are experts in their own lives. Women are experts in their lives.”

There was plenty of feedback and ideas for the centre from those who attended, including training courses, activity programmes, holistic therapies and a mum and tots group, while the facility also has a playroom and a ‘one-to-one’ room as well as a ‘She Shed’ and garden out the back.

The premises, which has seven rooms, is generously provided by businessmen Robert and Barry O’Neill.

“It’s great to see a community and business partnership. They have been amazing,” lauded Ms Fox.

A notable aspect of the centre is that it will provide one-to-one support for those who have various needs or challenges. It will be a safe, welcoming, caring space.

Speakers at the opening included Honoria Gilchrist from Carlow Women’s Aid, Carlow Garda Superintendent Anthony Farrell, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and interim chief executive of Carlow County Council Michael Rainey.

The centre is located next to the Shamrock Plaza Business Park (R93 X8D3).

For more information, contact Carlow Development Partnership on 059 9720733.