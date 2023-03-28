Spacious Carlow town bungalow on offer for €400K

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Mardi on Carlow town’s Tullow Road is an exceptionally fine detached residence achieving that rare balance between its central situation and its spaciousness. This bungalow exudes traditional charm on an enormous site – 0.67 acres – and offers tremendous potential on many levels for either a family, a professional or possible development given its location and the size of the site. The layout includes three reception rooms, four bedrooms and two bathrooms and the property boasts ample parking to the front and extensive gardens to the rear. The gardens are mature and provide complete privacy and yet all within walking distance of the town centre.  Contact Kehoe Auctioneers 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange your viewing. Guide price: €400,000. More information here.

