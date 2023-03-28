Tullow group awarded €2,500

Some of the members of Tullow Tidy Towns and Climate Action Committee at work

By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW Tidy Towns and Climate Action Committee will receive €2,500 as part of the runners-up prize for their special project as part of Tesco’s Community Fund.

The group intend to use the award to develop a series of pollinator friendly gardens across Tullow, with the objective that no pollinator is more than 200 meters flight away from a pollinator friendly garden.

The hope is to establish 50 odd pollinator friendly gardens in the town over the next three to five years.

The allocation is part of Tesco’s once-off 25 years Community Fund.

In total, Tesco has donated €130,000 to groups across Ireland as part of this initiative.