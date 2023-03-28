Tullow group awarded €2,500

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Some of the members of Tullow Tidy Towns and Climate Action Committee at work

 

By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW Tidy Towns and Climate Action Committee will receive €2,500 as part of the runners-up prize for their special project as part of Tesco’s Community Fund.

The group intend to use the award to develop a series of pollinator friendly gardens across Tullow, with the objective that no pollinator is more than 200 meters flight away from a pollinator friendly garden.

The hope is to establish 50 odd pollinator friendly gardens in the town over the next three to five years.

The allocation is part of Tesco’s once-off 25 years Community Fund.

In total, Tesco has donated €130,000 to groups across Ireland as part of this initiative.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Cars damage at Penny Lane, Carlow

Monday, 27/03/23 - 6:18pm

Death notices in Co Carlow

Monday, 27/03/23 - 6:08pm

County Carlow’s digital champions honoured at annual awards night

Monday, 27/03/23 - 12:30pm