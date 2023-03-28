Tullow group awarded €2,500

Some of the members of Tullow Tidy Towns and Climate Action Committee at work
By Suzanne Pender
TULLOW Tidy Towns and Climate Action Committee will receive €2,500 as part of the runners-up prize for their special project as part of Tesco’s Community Fund.
The group intend to use the award to develop a series of pollinator friendly gardens across Tullow, with the objective that no pollinator is more than 200 meters flight away from a pollinator friendly garden.
The hope is to establish 50 odd pollinator friendly gardens in the town over the next three to five years.
The allocation is part of Tesco’s once-off 25 years Community Fund.
In total, Tesco has donated €130,000 to groups across Ireland as part of this initiative.