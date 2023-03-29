Cork Prison hosts pop-up restaurant

Michael Bolton

Cork Prison hosted a pop-up restaurant on Tuesday as part of a new education initiative, allowing participants to gain experience of a ‘live’ operational restaurant.

The Practical Culinary Skills programme involved six prisoners who undertook an intensive eight-week course, culminating in invited guests dining in the prison’s education unit, which was transformed in The Open Door Restaurant, and were served by hospitality management students from Munster Technological University (MTU).

The programme was held in collaboration with the Irish Prison Service, the Department of Tourism and Hospitality, MTU, the Irish Association for Social Inclusion Opportunities (IASIO) and Cork Education and Training Board.

“Prison is not about locking the door, it’s about unlocking potential in order to open doors for people upon release,” the governor of Cork Prison, Ger Manly said.

“This project enhances the rehabilitative and employment options for all those who work and train here in the years to come.”

MTU president Maggie Cusack congratulated all those involved, adding: “This is a brilliant collaboration between the Prison Service and MTU. The longevity of this training will give people the opportunities to change lives. There is real resistance around lifelong learning, particularly in Cork this week with the Lifelong Learning Festival.

“This programme builds on several years of existing co-operation with stakeholders and demonstrates the future focus on supports and rehabilitative needs of prisoners and potentially offers a solution to employers in the Hospitality and Tourism Industry with providing new motivated employees to fill the current shortage in their sector.”