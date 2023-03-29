Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

John Keogh Jnr

Sacred Heart Hostel, Old Dublin Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Athy, Kildare

Formerly of 4 Geraldine Road, Athy, Co. Kildare.

28th March, 2023. Peacefully in the compassionate care of the doctors, nurses and staff at The District Hospital, Carlow; precedeased by his mother Irene and sister Mary. John will be sadly missed by his loving father John Joe, sisters Julie (Kilkenny) Christina (Australia) and Finola (London) also his brother Brendan (Athy), brothers-in-law Paul and Grant, Brendan’s partner Lisa, Julie’s partner Joe, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. John will be sorely missed by his many friends and staff at The Sacred Heart Hostel, Carlow.

May John Rest In Peace.

Reposing at The Castle Activation Centre, Athy Road, Carlow (Eircode: R93 DE62) on Wednesday from 2.00p.m. until 4.00p.m. with Prayers at 3.15p.m. John’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 10.00a.m. in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, followed by burial in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy.

The Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am can be viewed on the following link:

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

The family would like to thank all the staff at the Sacred Heart Hostel and The District Hospital for their exceptional care of John.

Margaret (Own) Purcell

37 Glenside Road, Dunmurray, Belfast, Co Antrim, and Tullow, Co Carlow. On 26 March, 2023 in the care of her loving family. Beloved wife of Patrick (Pa) and adored mother of Johnny, Ann, Michael, Paddy, Barbara and Philser. Predeceased by her son Tommy. Sadly missed by her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest in peace

Removal on Wednesday, 29 March, to Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, to arrive for Reception prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.