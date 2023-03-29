RTÉ announces special coverage to mark Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary

Michael Bolton

RTÉ will mark the Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary with a number of landmark documentaries, special live news and current affairs broadcasts, podcasts, digital and archive content across the coming weeks, exploring its significance and its relevance today.

The Agreement, a landmark two-part documentary presented by Miriam O’Callaghan, will be broadcast across two consecutive nights on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, beginning on Monday 3rd April at 9.35pm.

Examining the intense negotiations leading to the North’s comprehensive political settlement in April 1998 and the critical referendum campaign in the weeks that followed. Produced for RTÉ by Fine Point Films, in association with Queen’s University Belfast, the series is directed by Trevor Birney and includes interviews with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Senator George Mitchell and other key figures in the negotiations.

RTÉ One will premiere the feature length documentary, The Secret Peacemaker at 10.30pm on Easter Sunday, the extraordinary true story of Irish priest Fr Alec Reid’s secret mission to help stop the killing in Northern Ireland.

The new documentary tells the inspiring story of the agreement’s earliest and unlikeliest of architects, the Tipperary raised Redemptorist priest Fr Alec Reid. In 1988, Father Reid was first seen by the world as he was photographed trying to save the life of a dying British corporal in the horrific aftermath of an IRA funeral.

The haunted face of Father Reid as he delivered the Last Rites became symbolic of the thirty-year long conflict. But unknown to most, the photograph also captured a secret peacemaker at work.

Prime Time will mark the anniversary focusing on the past, present and future for Northern Ireland, including live studio debate, reports on those affected most by the Troubles and the gains of the intervening years.

On Tuesday 4th April the programme will feature exclusive interviews with both former President of the United States Bill Clinton, and former First Lady and later US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton.

On Thursday, April 6th Miriam O’Callaghan will present a special extended Prime Time from Belfast. She reports from both sides of the giant peace walls which separate communities in Belfast, speaking to both Unionists and Nationalists who live under their shadow, to understand why 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement, there is still little appetite to remove them.

Prime Time journalist Louise Byrne meets the first baby born in Northern Ireland after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, as she and her parents reflect on how the deal has impacted their lives. While in North Belfast’s Ardoyne area parents of the children who will write the next chapter of Northern Ireland’s history share their thoughts on the so-called peace dividend.

On Good Friday, 7th April, Morning Ireland will present a dedicated programme live from Belfast with Rachael English and Áine Lawlor taking a look back at the historic events, along with major interviews and special reports.

Also, on Good Friday at 1.45pm, RTÉ Radio 1 will broadcast Field of Peace, a short poetic radio feature reflecting on the subjects of conflict, resolution and peace. Featuring words and music from acclaimed Irish and international writers and speakers.