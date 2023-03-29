Super ninjas excel Jiu Jitsu tests

By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW’S Ninja Cubz heroically competed in their first National Children’s Jiu Jitsu Championships recently, winning a glittering array of medals.

The championships were held in Technical University Dublin (TUD), Blanchardstown last week and welcomed clubs from all over the country to the event.

Ninja Cubz, Tullow is run by Keith and Leanne of Jordan Fitness, who were extremely proud of their club members’ performance in winning an incredible two gold medals, three silver and three bronze.

“Our brave kids travelled to TUD for the National Children’s Jiu Jitsu Championships, their first-ever competition and smashed it,” enthused Keith. “Each child showed a great display of the sport and respect. We are so proud of them all,” he added.

At Jordan Fitness Ninja Cubz, they teach Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and martial arts to children aged five and up. Coupled with self-defence, these activities are designed to introduce a wider range of invaluable life skills such as teamwork, respect for others and sharing in a fun and safe environment.

Ninja Cubz classes take place on Saturday mornings from 10am to 10.45am for beginners, and 11am to 11.45am for advanced. The club trains in the gym above the sorting room of the post office at the back of Hickson’s SuperValu, Tullow.

“We also do a ‘bullyproof’ school programme, where we bring a four-week block of teaching self-defence with some fun games and our new TY takedown programme, which we teach TY students some self-defence techniques in case of the unfortunate time they may need it,” said Keith.