All Deis primary school pupils to get free hot meals from September

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thousands of primary school children are set to benefit from the Government’s free hot school meals programme.

The scheme will be expanded to all remaining Deis schools this September, with plans to introduce hot meals to all primary schools next year.

The aim is to provide a free hot school meal for every child by 2030.

Schools choose their own supplier who must ensure the meals meet certain nutritional standards.

Ray Nangle, chief executive of Fresh Today, said the expansion of the scheme would be beneficial to children’s health.

Only 500 disadvantaged primary schools of the 1,600 participating schools provide cooked hot school meals.

Suzanne Connolly, chief executive of Barnardos, said the roll-out of the scheme is long overdue.

She told Newstalk radio: “We know that children that are hungry can’t concentrate at school, and nor can they relate to their peers because they’re worried about not having enough food in their tummies. So [the scheme] is really welcome.”

A study of schools already in the programme shows better attendance in class and households benefiting financially.

