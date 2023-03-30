Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Isabel Serafim (née Da Silva)

8 Tommy Murphy Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on March 28th, 2023, at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved wife of Job, much loved mother of Leven, Gerson and Daniel and cherished sister of Fernando, Yoleny, Maria and Vanuza.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, mother Rosa, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in- laws, nephews, especially her nephew Jayden, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Isabel’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements will follow shortly

David John Glynn

Huntsman’s Cross, Fenagh, Carlow

It is with great sadness we announce the death of David John Glynn, who passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful and gentle care of the staff in the Oak Ward, South East Palliative Care Centre, University Hospital Waterford on 28th March, 2023.

Beloved husband of Ann and loving father of John, Gillian, Wesley and the late Baby David. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Pam and Sharon, grandchildren Sarah, Charlie, Kyle, Pippa, Alyssa and Billy, sister Irene, brothers Albert, Allen and Noel, mother-in-law Elizabeth Tomkins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home, Huntsman’s Cross, Fenagh, Co. Carlow, Eircode: R21 RY92, on Thursday and Friday from 2.00p.m. until 8.00p.m. House private on Saturday, please. Removal from his home on Saturday at 1.00p.m. to Holy Trinity Church, Ardoyne, Tullow, Co. Carlow, Eircode: R93 D658, arriving for the Funeral Service at 2.00p.m. followed by burial in adjoining church yard.

“The day thow gavest Lord is ended”.