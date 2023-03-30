Family and friends of Irish American veteran who died tragically launch fundraising campaign to bring him home

Sarah Slater

The family and friends of an Irish American veteran who died tragically have launched a fundraising campaign so that he can be buried in Kerry.

Kyle Corkery, a US Marine veteran who was born in the US and raised in Co Kerry, Ireland, died earlier this week.

The 33-year-old served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom and was recently living in Colorado. The father-of-one is survived by his partner, daughter, parents Mary and Mark, brother Blaine and extended family.

He divided his time between Kerry and the US.

Anthony O’Caroll who launched the GoFundme.com campaign said: “As ye all know the sudden loss of Kyle has left a huge hole in our hearts. Anybody who knew Kyle will know the positive impact he had on people’s lives be it in when he was in school, people who he worked with or those who he served with in the marines.

“I’m setting up this page to ask he’s friends and community and all the people who knew him for help in covering some of the funeral and other expenses in bringing Kyle home . Any donation, no matter how small, will make a difference.

“Thank you so much for your generosity. We are grateful for any support you are able to provide at this difficult time.”

So far almost €28,000 has been raised from a target of the fundraising goal of €10,000.

One message on the fundraising page said: “RIP Kyle, I’ll miss talking to you at work but I’ll cherish the conversations we did get to have. You’ll be missed by many, I’m just glad I got the opportunity to get to know you in the short time I knew you.”