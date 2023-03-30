Festivals and events to share €150k for 2023

By Suzanne Pender

EIGHTEEN community and business groups across Co Carlow have shared €149,500 of funding as part of the Carlow County Council – Festival & Event Fund 2023 supported by Failte Ireland.

The allocation supports 24 festivals and events that have an economic, tourism, cultural, artistic or community benefit for the county. Funding is also in place to provide training support to help local festivals and events develop and grow.

“As cathaoirleach I am delighted that Carlow County Council is in a position to support so many great events across Carlow in the coming year,” said cllr Brian O’Donoghue, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

“Carlow has always produced an entertaining, inclusive and eclectic programme of events throughout the year. It’s great to see the range of new and distinctive events making their mark on the county during 2023,” he added.

“I am delighted to see the return of Pan Celtic to Co Carlow over Easter 2023 and look forward to welcoming our partners from the Celtic nations to Carlow,” said cllr O’Donoghue.

Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise with Carlow County Council, said the allocations reflect the local authority’s commitment to supporting the strong community spirit across the county with so many events happening in 2023.

New events supported for 2023 include an enhanced Lightfest programme in November and December 2023 and a partnership with Visual to host a Samhain Festival in October.

As part of the programme The Exchange in Carlow town will also host a series of activities during the summer and the winter/autumn mid-term breaks.

“Festivals and events are so important to the tourism and hospitality sectors because as well as entertaining and bringing local communities together, local festivals have the potential to attract thousands of visitors to experience all that Co Carlow has to offer,” said Michael Walsh, chairperson of Carlow Tourism.

FESTIVAL AND EVENT FUND 2023

Columban Way Annual Festival, June €1,200

Raheendaw Show, June €4,000

Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas, June €7,000

Follow me up to Carlow Set Dancing Weekend €1,000

Town of Books Festival, Graignamanagh/Tinnahinch €1,500

Carlow Fringe Arts Festival August €3,000

Tullow Agricultural Show, August €2,300

Carlow Pride Festival, June €5,000

Borris Traditional Music Festival, September €3,000

Lightfest 2023 €45,000

Pan Celtic International Festival €20,000

Carlow Garden Festival €10,000

Summer Walking Festival €5,000

Autumn Walking Festival €5,000

Carlow Golf Festival €2,000

Tour Guide for Old Leighlin €3,000

Samhain Festival, Visual (commissioned events) €12,000

Carlow Exchange (commissioned events) €18,000