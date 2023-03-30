Gaelgeoir drama group hits the road with hilarious comedy

  • Home >
Thursday, March 30, 2023

Members of Carlow’s Irish Language drama group Aisteoirí an Lóchrainn presented the humorous play Cuairt an Uachtaráin (A visit by the President) by P Ó Cuilinn at Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál

 

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’S Irish Language drama group Aisteoirí an Lóchrainn presented the humorous play Cuairt an Uachtaráin (A visit by the President) by P Ó Cuilinn to an enthusiastic audience at Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál recently.

It is the group’s festival drama entry and will be presented at drama festivals around the country, starting in Kerry in the group’s bid to be nominated for the All-Ireland Irish drama festival final later this year.

The plot centres on middle-aged Joey, played by Cathal Ó Catháin, who is celebrating his birthday and he is fond of a drop.

Local postman Jack (Con Ó Cróinín) delivers an unexpected letter from Aras an Uachtaráin that the President is coming to present a cheque to 100-year-old Joey, who has the same birthday but who actually died 27 years earlier. His son continued drawing the father’s pension as well as drawing the dole.

Joey’s friend Condaí, played by Seosamh Ó Dubhchonna, poses as the centenarian. He is assisted by neighbour and friend Barney, played by Seán Ó Fearail. With the reluctant help of Joey’s sister Nellie (Treasa Uí Néill) and her partner Maggie (Mairéad Ní Shúilleabháin), the group try to keep their dilemma low key and keep everyone on their best behaviour, but inquisitive postman Jack alerts the attention of the President’s secretary (Aingeal Uí Dhálaigh).

The group had great fun presenting this hilarious Irish language situation comedy, and prizes for acting, production and set could easily fly to the Carlow group.

Set design was by Seosamh Ó Dubhchonna, producer was Con Ó Cróinín and stage manager was Máiréad Ní Chionnaith.

