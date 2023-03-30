PPN holds its spring networking event in Teach Bhríde, Tullow

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Public Participation Network (PPN) held its first Spring Networking Plenary event of 2023 recently in Teach Bhríde, Tullow. The event was very well attended by people of the community, who engaged with speakers on topics relevant to them.

“It is crucial that we communicate with our members regularly to keep them informed about our efforts and to update them on topics that are currently of particular interest to the community,” said Patricia Duffe, Carlow PPN co-ordinator.

“The PPN carried out a community needs analysis, which informed this series of workshops for the community event, so for this event Carlow PPN focused on the theme of ‘Strengthening Your Community’,” she added.

The secretariat of Carlow PPN invited Develop Tullow Association (DTA) to present on its achievements and work to date. Martina Nolan of DTA talked extensively about the organisation’s work, including the Tullow Swift Survey 2022, biodiversity and sustainability in Tullow, pollinator-friendly Tullow and Tullow 2040.

Other facilitators presented on the topics of ‘An introduction to social enterprise’ by Seán Darcy from The Wheel; ‘Committee roles and responsibilities governance’ by trainer Michael Quirke; ‘Renewable energy in the community and at home’ by Marina DeCosta, CCDP – SEAI; and Jonah Faulkner of SEEA and Claire Breen from Visual, who hosted a creative space, where attendees were invited to give feedback about their hopes and visions for Co Carlow.

“The PPN is the main link between community groups, Carlow County Council and other decision-making bodies,” said PPN facilitator Eamonn Moore.

“Understanding and resolving the concerns that citizens have, and finding out how we can enable our groups to solve these issues together at a local level, depends heavily on the information and discussions that take place during and after these networking events hosted by Carlow PPN.”

For further information on Carlow PPN, see www.carlow.ppn or call Patricia Duffe, PPN co-ordinator, on 087 1951444 or 059 9172495, email: [email protected].