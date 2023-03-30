What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Inquiries into the Defence Forces, hospital overcrowding and ‘chaotic’ scenes in the Dáil are among Thursday’s front-page stories.

The Irish TimesIrish Examiner and Irish Independent all lead with coverage of an inquiry into the Defence Forces following the publication of an independent report earlier this week which Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin described as “stark” and “harrowing”.

The also carries an image of Jason Smythn, after the decorated Paralympian announced his retirement.

The Examiner and Echo also cover overcrowding issues at Cork University Hospital, after figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation indicated 90 patients were waiting for a bed.

The Independent reports 425,000 vehicles are overdue their NCT, while the Irish Daily Star reads: ‘Savage’, covering a court case in which Ross Hutch received a 10-year jail sentence for two attacks in 2021.

 

The Irish Daily Mirror leads with the inquest surrounding the deaths of Seema Banu and her two children, while the Irish Daily Mail‘s headline is a quote from Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, who described Wednesday as a ‘disgraceful day in the Dáil’ amid “chaotic” scenes as the Government survived a confidence vote tabled by the Labour Party.

In Britain, the papers are led by the death of comedy icon Paul O’Grady, the British government’s push towards net-zero and a hole in the sun the size of 20 Earths.

The Daily Express leads with the shelving of plans to raise the state pension age to 68, with fears middle-aged Britons planning for retirement would “revolt”.

The Daily Telegraph reports tax levies will be added to household gas bills to promote families making the “greener choice” in an attempt to push towards net-zero targets.

The Times leads with a report that found seven out of 10 schools are not reporting when students question or change their gender identity.

Tributes for comedian, campaigner and icon Paul O’Grady are carried by Metro and the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Star says a new hole in the sun is causing a “kerfuffle” in space.

The i leads with MPs demanding British prime minister Rishi Sunak explain the “budget boost” given to a firm linked with his wife.

The Financial Times reports on the return of Sergio Ermotti as UBS chief to steer a Credit Suisse “rescue mission”.

The Guardian leads with the British government’s net-zero gamble on carbon capture, despite warnings from experts the technology is unproven.

And The Independent runs with Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in Berlin on the first state visit of their reign.

