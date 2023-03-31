Mixed views expressed on biodiversity efforts at Carlow meeting



THE subject of biodiversity proved a surprisingly contentious issue for local public representatives, with an accusation that it was opportunistic where planning matters were involved. County councillors all lauded Carlow’s first-ever biodiversity action plan, but took the opportunity to make several pointed remarks.

Cllr Charlie Murphy, for example, said farmers needed to be paid to tackle the biodiversity crisis. He spoke about the ACRES agricultural scheme, which is designed to do just that. The Myshall councillor has a five-acre bog which has never been touched. “It’s full of biodiversity, plants and snipe,” he said. However, cllr Murphy said he would not receive a payment just to maintain the bog as is.

“Pay the farmer accordingly, handsomely, it’s as simple as that,” he said. “Everyone is paid in this world.”

Fianna Fáil’s cllr Arthur McDonald wondered why biodiversity issues were regularly cited in planning objections, claiming some individuals “knew every trick in the trade”. “Biodiversity should not be used as a method to stop planning,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s cllr Andy Gladney said a local young couple looking to build in a rural area were faced with the imposition of getting an environmental assessment report at a cost of €3,500.

In response, environment awareness officer Shane Casey reiterated that the biodiversity plan was the ‘carrot’, with the county development plan governing the planning framework.

Cllr William Paton (Labour) described the plan as an “extremely important report”. He noted that the Botanical Society had said in a recent report that invasive species now outnumbered native species in the UK and in Ireland.

Cllr Michael Doran raised the issue of burning on Mt Leinster. “I want to raise it, but it seems no-one wants to talk about it,” he said. “Is it something we allow or is it banned, or is something we should encourage?” he added.

Cllr Doran said that if the burning was not carried out, you could end up with a forest growing.

Mr Casey replied that burning permits could be acquired through the National Parks and Wildlife Service. However, he added: “Carlow Fire Brigade do absolutely Trojan work; it seems every year there are more fires.”

Mr Casey said the uncontrolled fires were putting people at risk, while he also feared what could happen if there was an accident elsewhere, as the fire brigade attended gorse fires.

Cllr Doran also highlighted an issue about a recent local planning application and the replanting of trees. He said that part of the application would see forestry removed, but it was proposed to replant new trees in Monaghan to replace them.

“I think it’s bizarre that we cannot keep our forestry in Carlow; I’d like to,” added cllr Doran.

Cllr Adriene Wallace of People Before Profit also believed that the council needed to be better with consultation, with tree-cutting causing “uproar” over a recent tree removal in Ardattin.

Mr Casey said that the council adopted a ‘right tree, right place’ approach to tree planting.