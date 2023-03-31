Carlow schools back bid to plant a million trees   

By Elizabeth Lee

CHILDREN from seven Carlow national schools took part in a recent nationwide campaign to plant a million trees to combat climate change.

Youngsters in Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Newtown Dunleckney NS, Carlow Educate Together and Ballinabranna NS all donned their wellies and picked up shovels to plant the trees, as did children in Mayo NS, St Michael’s NS and Our Lady’s NS in Carlow to coincide with National Tree Week.

The Carlow schools joined over 300 schools from across Ireland to take part in development charity Self Help Africa’s One Million Trees campaign – planting trees in their local school grounds while supporting a wider initiative to plant trees in Africa, and highlighting the impact that climate change is having on poor and vulnerable communities on the African continent.

Self Help is a charity that was set up by Fr Owen Lambert from Hacketstown and which is now supported by Kathryn Thomas, the well-known TV presenter from Carlow town.

The local planting initiative is supported by the Irish National School Teachers’ Association (INTO), which provided native Irish tree seedlings for distribution to classrooms across the country to support the charity initiative.

Many of the schools involved also arranged collections and donations to Self Help Africa’s campaign, which aims to plant one million trees in Africa and 100,000 native trees in Ireland each year, to support communities affected by climate change, offset the effects of harmful greenhouse gases and also highlight the importance and value of tree planting as a means of combatting global warming.

More information about Self Help Africa’s schools tree planting initiative is available at https://selfhelpafrica.org/onemilliontrees/schools/