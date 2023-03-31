Carlow town offices on market

These Carlow town ground floor office/business space at Bagenal Court, Court Place extend to c. 203 m2 (c. 2185 sq.ft) with private car parking (5 spaces). The properties location and layout lends itself ideally suited to a variety of businesses. Comprising: Reception Area, No. 6 x Offices, 7th Office Space (currently in 6 cubicles), Kitchenette, Kitchen, Shower Room, Toilet. BER: G. Price on application. Contact: T.M. Byrne & Son Ltd., 18 Dublin Street, Carlow. Tel: 059 9132500. Licence No. 001544. More information here