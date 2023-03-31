Carlow town three-bed terraced home on offer for €220K

This cleverly styled, terraced home is one of only six properties making up the exclusive Hazelwood development. No 2 is Located off Dr Cullen Road, immediately opposite Netwatch Cullen Park (GAA County Grounds) and adjacent to Carlow Lawn Tennis Club, it affords excellent main road access and is convenient to local schools, sporting facilities, public transport hubs and all town amenities.

Accommodation extends to 95sq.m. and presents a generously proportioned three-bedroom configuration. The low maintenance exterior, gas fired central heating and double glazing are appealing, while a secure rear yard affords an airy outside area. BER: C2. Asking price: €220,000. More information here.