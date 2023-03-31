First Carlow biodiversity action plan adopted

CARLOW councillors adopted the county’s first-ever biodiversity action plan at a recent meeting of the local authority.

The plan was presented by environmental awareness officer Shane Casey, who has previous experience of creating and implementing similar plans in Dublin and Clare. Mr Casey likened the plan to the ‘carrot’ in promoting biodiversity as opposed to the ‘stick’.

There are seven main objectives, with 40-plus actions highlighted.

Speaking about misperceptions around biodiversity plans and legislation, Mr Casey, who is from a farming background, said he often spoke to farmers about it and they questioned whether biodiversity “was another stick to beat them with”.

“The plan is very positive thing. It’s there to help all groups – community, business, farming – to look at the biodiversity in their area and support it,” he explained.

Mr Casey said Carlow had huge biodiversity that was interconnected with the River Barrow and the Blackstairs mountains, which was also connected to the River Slaney from wetlands to woodlands. These ecological corridors are the county’s most important features from a biodiversity perspective, with the hedgerow network providing further connectivity throughout the landscape.

The council is currently seeking a dedicated biodiversity officer.

“With this plan, Carlow will be in place to hit the ground running with a biodiversity officer,” said cllr Fergal Browne, a member of the strategic policy committee that worked on the project.