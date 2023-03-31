Funeral arrangements for young man killed in Thai accident

John Lennon

Graiguecullen, Carlow – 20th March 2023 following a motorcycle accident in Thailand; predeceased by his sister Caroline. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Mary Rose and John, sister Avena and brother Paul, sister-in-law Jaime, nephews Paul Jnr., Sean and Tadgh, aunts, uncle, colleagues, neighbours and many friends.

May John Rest In Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow (Eircode R93 TC53) from 4.30pm. on Saturday, 1st April concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Home strictly private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Sunday for 2pm. Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow.

John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Donation box in Funeral Home and in Church.

House strictly private please.