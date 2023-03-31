High-speed broadband to be rolled out in south Carlow

NATIONAL Broadband Ireland has said that 800 Carlow properties in its Borris deployment area can now order broadband on its high-speed fibre network. The roll-out in the Borris area is set to be completed later this year.

NBI is the company delivering the new high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan on behalf of the government.

Approximately 8,000 premises in Co Carlow are included in the state’s intervention area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, Co Carlow will receive €32m of government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Carlow and 3,621 premises can order high-speed reliable broadband across the county, with 713 connections made to the network so far. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Peter Hendrick, chief executive officer of National Broadband Ireland, said: “Good progress has been made in Carlow to deliver our high-speed broadband network to local homes, businesses and farms. Forty-four percent of the county can now connect to the NBI network, with construction set to be completed in further areas of Carlow, specifically in the Borris deployment area, later this year.”

National Broadband Ireland’s website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up-to-date status of premises during the roll-out and when they will be ready for order.

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to households or businesses; rather, it enables services from a range of broadband providers or retail service providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the intervention area.

Some 61 RSPs have already signed up to sell services on the National Broadband Ireland network and 48 are certified as ready to start providing connections as of today. To see the retail broadband providers that are currently licensed to sell on the National Broadband Ireland network, visit NBI.ie/buy.