Kiltegan’s Patthana Garden to reopen with a stunning tulip display

THE award-winning Patthana Garden in Kiltegan is preparing to open for its busiest year yet.

From Easter Sunday, TJ Maher’s acclaimed garden will be open every Sunday from noon to 5pm, starting with a tulip extravaganza. Thousands of tulips will be on show in the borders and in display pots up to mid-May.

The garden’s tulip display from last year was photographed by the renowned English photographer Clive Nichols and an article to accompany his shoot will be published in the April edition of ***Gardens Illustrated***.

Every Sunday, the garden will be serving teas, coffee and cakes – all baked at Patthana and served on vintage china in the dining room and garden. Pattahana will also have a selection of plants for sale each Sunday.

TJ continues to develop the site he and his partner Simon bought in 2020. The first stage was the development of the Torc garden, which is now in its third year. The pair are currently building a tea room and vintage gift shop. The soil which was removed for building has all been kept on site and the exciting project has involved earth-sculpting the soil.

Patthana is looking for anyone who would like to join its volunteer programme to help with this phase of planting and the general upkeep of the garden for the summer. The garden is fortunate to have a small team of volunteers, who help in the garden on a weekly basis with everything from planting to weeding.

TJ is also penning a book about gardening based on Patthana, which will appeal to all who love gardening and nature. It has been accepted by a leading UK publisher and will be published in the spring of 2024.