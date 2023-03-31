Laochra Gael was a stunning success for the Gaelscoil

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE were goose-bump performances and songs when the youngsters in Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc staged their award-winning production ***Laochra Gael 1916***. The play, meaning ‘Irish Heroes of 1916’, was a 30-minute dramatisation of events surrounding the Rising, telling the story of those involved in the rebellion and those who ultimately gave their lives for Irish freedom.

The children, mainly from fifth class, took the serious and heart-wrenching stories and songs and delivered them brilliantly. One spine-chilling moment depicted the scene in Kilmainham Goal, where a drum beats like a heartbeat for the final minutes of the martyrs’ lives, while another gut-wrenching scene was Dylan Kerslake singing ***Mise Éireann*** as James Connolly.

“It was very emotional looking at it … you’d be moved to tears. It was so well done and the children were excellent,” said teacher Mona Lyons.

The play was written and produced by two teachers in the school, Muinteoir Clár and Muinteoir Gill, and was performed both in the school hall for the benefit of the other pupils and in Visual for their parents and members of the public.

The play swept the boards at the regional final of Féile Scoil Drámaíochta recently, picking up the best overall production award for Clár and Gill, while Dylan picked up an award for his performance as James Connolly. The play also won best costume as well as scoring a prize for best scenery, so there’s no doubt that the cast and crew will do well at the Leinster finals in Mullingar later this year.

Well done to all!