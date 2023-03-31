Lots of fun on Lots of Socks day in Graiguecullen

By Elizabeth Lee

SOCKS of all shapes, sizes and colours were in the limelight when the children in Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre took part in an event to raise awareness about Down Syndrome. The Lots Of Socks campaign raises awareness about the condition and helps generate some much-needed funds for Down Syndrome Ireland.

More than 70 little tots in Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre donned their wackiest and most noticeable socks for the Lots of Socks Day, which took place on World Down Syndrome Day, 21 March. That date is significant because it’s the 21st day of the third month, representing the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome that people with Down Syndrome are born with.

The youngsters in Graiguecullen, including three-year-old Muireann and Mikolaj (4), both of whom were born with Down Syndrome, had a lovely day celebrating with their friends.