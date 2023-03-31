SETU scoops agri-food debate for a third consecutive year

By Elizabeth Lee

STUDENTS from South East Technological University (SETU) scooped the top prize at the eighth annual Great Agri-Food Debate for the third time in a row. The event was organised by Dawn Meats and McDonald’s.

SETU defeated University College Cork in the final, having opposed the motion that ‘The solution to negative consumer perceptions of red meat is more honest communication’.

Eight teams from Ireland and the UK – seven third-level institutions and one industry grouping – entered the highly popular competition this year, including teams from Wales and Northern Ireland. The in-person final was held on 28 March at the elegant Butchers’ Hall in London.

SETU made it three wins a row following successes in 2021 and 2022. SETU was established in May of 2022, when it was formed through the amalgamation of IT Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT).

Dawn Meats CEO Niall Browne said: “Every year at this debate there are new and complex motions that deserve the attention of our industry. We witnessed some well-accomplished debating from a strong cohort of students, whose insights, intelligence and enthusiasm make me really positive about the future of Irish and British agriculture. Hearty congratulations to the winning team and my thanks to our partners McDonald’s and all the participants and judges, and for making this event such a success.”