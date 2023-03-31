Teenager missing from Bagenalstown

Gardaí in Carlow are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Abbey Taylor who was last seen when leaving her home in Bagenalstown, County Carlow on Wednesday 29 March, 2023.

Abbey is described as being approximately 5ft 6” in height with red hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Abbey’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Abbey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 913 6620 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.