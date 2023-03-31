Tullow three-bed on offer for €235K

DNG McCormack present 20 the Links, Tullow to the market, a fine 3-bedroom semi-detached home on the outskirts of Tullow town. Built in 2004, the property extends to c.111m² and boasts an array of attractive features throughout. Notable highlights include solid fuel open fire in the sitting room, fully fitted modern units in the kitchen/diner and more.

Accommodation comprises of hallway, living room, kitchen/diner, utility room, guest WC, 3 bedrooms (master en-suite) and a family bathroom. Externally this property is equally as attractive. To the front there is a neat garden and ample off-street parking. A wrought iron side gate leads to a large rear garden that is under well-maintained lawns. Asking price: €235,000. BER: C3.

