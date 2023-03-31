What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 11 planning applications between 24 and 31 March.

Ballymurphy: David O’Toole wishes to construct a single-storey double garage to the front of existing dormer-style dwelling at Mullannagaun, Ballymurphy.

Borris: Michael Ralph and Fiona Byrne wish to construct a single-storey dwelling and detached single-storey garage at Dunroe, Borris.

Adriano Bove wishes to re-order and create extension of existing dwelling house at Killedmond, Borris.

Torc Candles Ltd wishes to retain development extensions to existing factory, site cabins and storage at Fenagh Road, Borris.

Patrick and Ruth O’Brien wish to construct a new two-storey dwelling house and domestic garage at Scorteen, Borris.

Carlow: Paul and Lisa Doyle wish to demolish existing single-storey extension and alteration of existing house to include, replacement and minor changes of windows and doors, new slate roof, new external finishes and reconfiguration of internal layout and construction of new two-storey extension to rear of existing dwelling and new domestic garage at Radharc na Coillte, Carlow.

Old Leighlin: Milford Quarries Limited wishes to demolish existing disused buildings and the development of a dimension stone quarry with a projected lifetime of c14 years (12 to 13 years operational with an additional year to allow for the implementation of a restoration plan) at this site of c9.34 hectares at Bannagagole, Old Leighlin, Co Carlow. Access to the proposed development will be facilitated by a HGV site entrance from the L3036 at the eastern boundary of the proposed site.

Myshall: Aidan and Fiona O’Halloran wish to construct a single-storey dwelling and domestic garage at Coolnasnaughta, Myshall.

Palatine: Richard Seery wishes to erect a single-storey timber cabin (to be used for holiday home lettings) adjacent to existing two-storey dwelling at Russelstown Wood, Russelstown, Palatine.

St Mullins: St Mullins GAA wishes to install car-parking facilities, including modifications to existing car-park facilities and new lighting at Bahana, St Mullins.

Tullow: Rebecca Byrne wishes to construct a dwelling house with domestic garage at Ballykillduff Upper, Tullow.