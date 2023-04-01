Counter-terrorism operation under way in Derry

Saturday, April 01, 2023

By Claudia Savage, PA

The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) conducted a search on a property in Derry on Saturday as part of their investigation into the New IRA.

The TIU were joined by six bomb disposal teams, believed to be searching for potential munitions and explosives.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) are conducting a search in Derry/Londonderry as part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.

“The planned search in the Letterkenny Road area is being conducted with support from District and Tactical Support Group colleagues.”

The New IRA has been the most active of the dissident republican outfits in the North in recent years.

The terrorism threat level in the region was recently raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Police search property as part of probe into feuding loyalist drugs gangs

Saturday, 01/04/23 - 6:28pm

Police arrest man who fled to Bulgaria while on bail for child sex offences

Saturday, 01/04/23 - 5:10pm

Concern over underwater cables with Russian ships off Irish coast

Saturday, 01/04/23 - 3:31pm