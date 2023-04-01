Counter-terrorism operation under way in Derry

By Claudia Savage, PA

The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) conducted a search on a property in Derry on Saturday as part of their investigation into the New IRA.

The TIU were joined by six bomb disposal teams, believed to be searching for potential munitions and explosives.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) are conducting a search in Derry/Londonderry as part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.

“The planned search in the Letterkenny Road area is being conducted with support from District and Tactical Support Group colleagues.”

The New IRA has been the most active of the dissident republican outfits in the North in recent years.

The terrorism threat level in the region was recently raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.