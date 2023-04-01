  • Home >
Police arrest man who fled to Bulgaria while on bail for child sex offences

Saturday, April 01, 2023

By Claudia Savage, PA

The PSNI has extradited a 35-year-old man back to Northern Ireland from Bulgaria.

The man had fled to Bulgaria while on bail in relation to child sexual offences.

He was detained and conveyed using a European arrest warrant.

The PSNI said the arrest showed the benefit of co-operation between forces.

“Thanks to combined efforts with the Bulgarian National Police Service and our International judicial partners, the wanted fugitive is now in our custody,” a spokesperson said.

They added: “This latest arrest shows how, by working together, there are no borders and no safe places to hide for those seeking to evade justice.”

