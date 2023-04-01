  • Home >
Police search property as part of probe into feuding loyalist drugs gangs

Saturday, April 01, 2023

By Claudia Savage, PA

Police have searched a property in Co Down as part of an investigation into feuding loyalist drug gangs.

A number of attacks in recent weeks have been linked to rival factions.

These have included petrol bomb attacks, windows being smashed with hammers and bricks, and a pipe bomb attack.

There have also been attempted hijackings and graffiti has been daubed on properties.

The search in the Comber area was carried out by the PSNI paramilitary crime task force on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said drugs and other items were seized.

“A small quantity of suspected Class B Controlled drugs and a mobile device were recovered and have been taken away for further forensic examination.

“Police continue to maintain a highly visible policing presence across North Down.”

Superintendent Johnston McDowell said on Thursday that the police believe those involved in the attacks to be expelled members of the south-east Antrim UDA and west Belfast UDA.

