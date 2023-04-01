PPN urges local groups to join up

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Public Participation Network (PPN) has issued an invitation to community and voluntary groups in Carlow to join their local PPN and help build a better future for the county.

The callout comes as a new national brand identity and awareness campaign for Public Participation Networks was recently launched by minister Joe O’Brien.

Carlow PPN is one of 31 PPNs that have been established in all local authority areas. PPN allow local authorities to connect with community groups around their county and give people a greater say in local government decisions that affect their areas.

“Joining Carlow Public Participation Network is a fantastic way of getting involved in local decision making and contributing to a thriving community,” said Eamonn Moore, Carlow PPN secretariat member. “The groups in our PPN are at the heart of local policy making and have a voice in the policies that impact our local community.

“Carlow PPN regularly hosts events and trainings for its members and shares information on funding, grants and proposals or decisions being made in the county,” said Eamonn.

“It’s also a great opportunity to network and meet other community groups in the area. We want our PPN to be representative of the people of Carlow in all their diversity and invite all community and voluntary groups in the county to visit our website and find out how to join us.”

Michael Rainey, interim CEO of Carlow County Council, said: “The PPN structures present local authorities with an opportunity to collaborate directly with hard-working and committed community groups.

“PPNs make a significant and valuable contribution to the development of our key policies and strategies and, in turn, each local authority provides considerable support to their local PPNs in recognition of this.

This campaign will boost the profiles of PPNs, which is well deserved in light of their work,” said Mr Rainey.

For further information, visit https://www.carlowppn.ie/