The sugar factory played a vital role in the economic development of Carlow

“CARLOW, Mallow, Thurles and Tuam”.

People of a certain vintage will remember learning these four names in primary school as the towns where sugar was produced. It’s 18 years since the Carlow sugar factory was closed down, and for younger generations, who have since been taught that sugar is bad for your health, it may be difficult to comprehend just how important sugar was to the development of Ireland and Irish society.

In the early years of the Irish state, following independence, the Irish government saw sugar production as an opportunity to combine agriculture and industry. At a time of mass unemployment and subsistence farming, it helped to secure a viable income for small farmers, while also creating a skilled workforce, which subsequently attracted further industry. And it worked really well for a while, but then things changed.

Sugar beet production used to be very labour intensive, requiring up to 350 man hours to harvest just one acre. But by the mid-1980s, following investment in research, development and technology, sugar beet growers could produce a much higher yield with only a fraction of the labour required.

The position of sugar as the cornerstone of the Irish economy was already changing by the time Ireland joined the European Economic Community (now the European Union), which imposed a quota on sugar beet production, and long before the reforms of the ***Common Agricultural Policy*** in 2005, which led to the ultimate demise of the Irish sugar industry.

Part of the rationale behind these reforms was to make global trade fairer to the world’s least developed countries. In many ways, those countries were in a similar, if not worse situation, than Ireland had been in the 1930s. At the time, the World Trade Organisation had declared that, by disadvantaging poorer countries in the global sugar trade, the EU was hampering global efforts to reduce poverty. The rationale itself may have been laudable, but the repercussions and hurt it had at a local level continue to be felt by many.

Fast-forward to 2015 and the United Nations adopted its ***2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development***. At the core of this agenda were 17 Sustainable Development Goals, and it’s SDG 17 (strengthen the means of implementation and revitalise the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development), which is relevant here. The focus of SDG 17 is for developed countries such as Ireland to continue to make global trade fairer for less-developed countries.

It would be easy to say ‘we tried that before and look where it got us’ or ‘what about helping all the poor souls in Ireland first?’ but thankfully, we’re not like that. Irish people, even when facing significant challenges of our own, have always been exceptionally generous to those most in need, and despite many knocks over the years, our contribution to international development aid continues to increase.

However, this is not always the case in some neighbouring countries, where those of a nationalist or protectionist view can distort the narrative, through both words and actions, so that it festers into something far more dangerous – and we all saw what happened in the UK when Gary Lineker cautioned against the use of loose words!

Back here in Ireland, our international development policy (A Better World) and our contribution to SDG 17 is delivered predominantly through our official development aid programme, Irish Aid.

Ireland’s international priorities, as set out in A Better World, are to reduce humanitarian need, strengthen climate action, improve gender equality and strengthen local governance. In addition, there is also a focus on areas where Ireland has a proven expertise, and can make a real difference, including in conflict prevention and resolution, humanitarian action, agriculture and nutrition, health, social protection and education.

Last year, for the first time, Irish Aid invested over €1 billion in international development aid, which will increase to €1.2 billion this year. This is in response to Target 2 of SDG 17, which requires developed countries to contribute 0.7% of their gross national income (GNI) to developing and least-developed countries. So what is it spent on?

Some projects, like the emergency humanitarian aid to victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, are well publicised, but many others go under the radar. Like the 235,000 refugees in Tanzania, who were supported with emergency food assistance through Ireland’s partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP). Or the 57,400 people in Vietnam who benefited from a project supported by Ireland to help farmers recover from flooding and landslides. Or the delivery of monthly senior citizens’ grants to over 368,500 people in Uganda. Or the 27,000 young people in Tanzania, who were reached with sexual and reproductive health and rights support.

Of course, international development aid is not just about money. It can be knowledge, like the outputs of research being undertaken here in SETU Carlow and Teagasc, from developing new varieties of potatoes that will grow in difficult climatic conditions, to new ways of storing food so it lasts longer – both of which directly contribute to SDG 2 (end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture).

Or it can be people, and many Carlow people have played their own part over the years, from our local United Nations peacekeepers, to Engineers Without Borders, and Médecins Sans Frontières. The latter is a global movement of nurses and doctors who go where they are needed most to deliver primary healthcare, and as we know from looking at SDG 3 (ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages), there are many place around the world where such a basic service is not available.

Carlow people, through Engineers Without Borders, have helped rebuild homes after earthquakes, designed and built hospitals and schools, installed pumps for water, developed renewable energy infrastructure, and so much more.

As we’ve said many times in this column, while we face many challenges here in Carlow, they often pale in comparison to the challenges faced by so many communities around the world. And while we may think that Carlow, and Carlow people, have a limited role in global sustainability, we can see from the above that our contribution is only limited by our own desire to help others.

Until next time …