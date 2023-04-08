Carlow group launches anti-racist pledge

A recently formed Carlow group has launched an anti-racist pledge to reject attempts “to scapegoat minorities or spread fear and violence”

“Carlow is an inclusive county and welcomes people fleeing war and violence” said Carlow For All spokesperson Rohana Perera. The group’s pledge that has been signed by various local community organisations and businesses including SETU SU, Carlow College SU, Clean Carlow, Carlow SETU Teachers Union of Ireland, the Elderflower Group, and local school principal Simon Lewis.

Mr Perera added: “Social media has been rife with unfounded claims that seeks to present vulnerable people fleeing atrocities as ‘dangerous’. These claims are coming from a small but vocal minority and are being used to stoke up fear in communities and sow division. The facts tell a very different story, Ireland has seen a 1.4% rise in population from refugees and yet there has been no spike in crime. In addition, any asylum seeker or refugee that enters the country goes through a very intense vetting process and even has their whereabouts tracked while living here. We must counter fiction with fact.”

He concluded: “there are some very serious social problems in Ireland, particularly in relation to housing and a lack of public amenities, but these issues existed long before the rise in the number of refugees entering Ireland. We must call on the government to address these issues and not lay the blame on the most vulnerable. We want to thank SETU SU, Carlow College SU, Clean Carlow, Carlow SETU Teachers Union of Ireland, the Elderflower Group, Simon Lewis, local school principal, Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign, local artists Clare Caron & Kate McMeekin, Rohingya Action Ireland and Maurice Joe O’Reilly, from Made in Carlow for signing the pledge.

Mr Perera added: “The list of support is continuing to grow, if you want to voice your support email [email protected]”

PLEDGE WORDING:

We the undersigned pledge that we reject racism and all attempts to appeal to racist ideas and sentiments.

In particular we reject any attempts to target the Traveller community, migrants, refugees, asylum seekers or any minority group to scapegoat them in relation to housing, health and other social problems. We recognise that the government must provide significant funding to improve access to housing and health and the blame for these social issues does not lie with the most vulnerable.