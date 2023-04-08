Carlow lecture will examine the significance of church interiors

AN upcoming history talk will look at the significance of church interiors and a project to document everyone in Ireland.

Maynooth University lecturer Dr Sarah Roddy has been invited by Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society to give a talk examining the thousands of church buildings across Ireland that are an underused resource for Irish social history. The event will take place in the Seven Oaks Hotel on 18 April at 8pm.

Many people would understand the value of parish registers for uncovering information about ancestors, but few appreciate that the spaces in which those ancestors worshipped, still with us today, can also offer strong evidence of various insights.

The talk will be based on a chapter of a book that Dr Snoddy is writing and will present a visual illustration of what closer examination of church interiors can do for our understanding of Irish people in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The talk will also include an introduction to a spin-off project Dr Roddy is leading entitled ‘PARISH’ (Preserving and Recording Ireland’s Sacred Heritage), a collaboration between Maynooth University and the University of Notre Dame in the USA. This project aims to produce an online database containing comprehensive photographic and other data records of the interiors of (initially) all Catholic churches on the island of Ireland.