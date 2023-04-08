Creative digital firm sets up studio in Bagenalstown

BAGENALSTOWN has become the new home for a UK digital agency’s first creative studio. Stratticus has been operating for the past six months from Market Square with a team of eight.

Creative director John Foy cited the close-knit community in Bagenalstown and being a part of the town as great attractions to setting up a business there.

Stratticus helps companies share their story and strategy, from building websites and website infrastructure, to brand and packaging design as well as digital branding right through to fashioning entire campaigns. It specialises in website design, UX (user experience) and social media management, all underpinned by a foundation in cyber security.

John, who lives in Myshall, said the company prides itself on creativity.

“Our motto is creativity changes everything,” he said. “It’s about going through the proper process and coming up with some creative campaign that will attract and engage your target audience. That is the big thing.”

John is a designer and former digital marketing lecturer with Carlow Institute of Technology.

He brings two decades of experience to the role, having worked as technical and creative director of Yum Creative Agency and as managing director of a graphic design company, Vision Identity. John is joined at the Irish headquarters of Stratticus by director of client strategy Lisa Slattery, designer Aideen Burke, developer Joseph Holden and Sebastian Drajewicz, head of search marketing. Design director Sanjay Chauhan and client director David Roland lead the London office with support from the company’s technical hub in Morocco.

John said rates and rent made it cost effective to set up in Bagenalstown, while its proximity to the motorway was another plus.

Stratticus is part of the Stryve group, which has its headquarters in Carlow.

Through the partnership, Stratticus has a portfolio of established customers, including The Institute of Osteopaths, Aber Instruments, Birkett Long, the Harley Street Clinic, and the Institute of Mechanical Engineering. The company specialises in developing brands and brand communications across print and digital media.

Stratticus is always on the lookout for talented graphic designers and Mr Foy lauded the staff at Stratticus: “The best thing about the company is the team, between the Irish and UK office … good people that you trust and work well with.”

For more information, visit www.stratticusstudio.com.