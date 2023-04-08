Family home on Carlow/Kildare border boasts modern finishes

DNG McCormack presents this beautiful four-bedroom, detached home in the popular development of St John’s in Castledermot close to the Carlow border. No 16 is offered to the market in great condition with tasteful modern finishes and décor throughout. Accommodation on the ground floor consists of bright and welcoming hallway with attractive ceramic flooring, through to modern fitted kitchen which opens onto a spacious dining/living area with ceramic flooring and patio doors to the rear garden, an inviting sitting room with a solid fuel open fireplace and timber flooring, ground floor 5th bedroom and a guest WC under the stairs. Upstairs you will find the four attractively presented bedrooms and the family bathroom. The master bedroom boasts built-in wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.

Externally there is lawn to the front of the property with ample off street parking and a wrought iron side-gate entrance to a good-sized rear garden with a large paved patio area, wooden shed and a wooden gazebo. Price: €339,500. BER: C3.

More information here.