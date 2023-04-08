Two historic Carlow buildings receive €130K for conservation works

Two Carlow historic and protected structures have received €133,000 in funding for safeguarding and maintenance work.

Tullow Courthouse, Barrack Street and Sherwood Park House were the beneficiaries of the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) announced last week. €93,000 was allocated to Tullow Courthouse to assist with roof repair, including new covering over previously patched asphalt, new lead flashings, chimney weathering and repair of rainwater goods. The grant will also cover conservation of external joinery and soft clean of granite details. Sherwood Park House, Ballon is to receive €40,000 to help deal with water ingress from west gable, examine for timber decay, repair weather slating from impact damage, repair internal plaster damaged by water, and repair all defective windows on front elevation.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, announced the projects were among 95 heritage projects that would benefit from a total of €4.5m under this year’s HSF.

In addition to supporting owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to safeguard and maintain their properties, this funding will also provide a welcome boost to local construction and heritage trades including for specialist heritage roles such as thatching and stone work.

The HSF is one of two built heritage funding schemes which work in partnership with owners and the 31 local authorities to protect our built heritage – a key aim of Heritage Ireland 2030, the new national heritage plan launched by the Minister last year. Today’s announcement follows the awarding earlier this month of €4.5m in funding under the Department’s other built heritage grant scheme – the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

By providing grants of between €15,000 and €200,000, the HSF assists owners of heritage structures – including those on the local authorities’ Record of Protected Structures and those in Architectural Conservation Areas – to meet their obligations to care for their properties. The scheme provides assistance to a wide range of heritage structures, including castles, churches, mills, bridges, shopfronts, and thatch structures, as well as to private houses.

Announcing the awards, Minister Noonan said:

“Through this investment, this Government continues to celebrate the value and diversity of our built heritage, while also supporting traditional building skills. These actions also continue to help us deliver on our commitments to built heritage under Heritage Ireland 2030, the national heritage plan which I launched last year.

“It is great to see the increased number and range of projects which will be supported by this investment of €4.5m under the Historic Structures Fund. Along with the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, this Government is continuing its commitment to safeguard our rich built heritage, keeping many buildings in use and helping to bring many others back into use. The funded works will also have an economic benefit by generating employment for heritage contractors and other skilled crafts and tradespeople across the country.”