Emergency declared at Dublin Airport after problem with Ryanair flight

James Cox

A full emergency was declared at Dublin Airport following an issue with a Ryanair flight on Sunday.

It was declared after a Ryanair plane landed at the airport from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The flight landed at around 5.30pm and it’s understood the problem was with the plane’s nose landing gear.

Passengers on board the flight FR5542 disembarked the aircraft normally.

Air traffic flows into Dublin Airport were restricted during the incident.

A Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) spokesman said: “The Dublin Airport Fire Service responded, and the passengers disembarked the aircraft normally once the all-clear was given by the airport fire officer.

“There were no initial reports of any injuries although one passenger was treated for shock. National Ambulance Service personnel and medics met passengers on arrival inside the terminal.

“Flights into Dublin Airport were suspended during the incident and the south runway remains closed with the north runway in sole use this evening due to the emergency.”