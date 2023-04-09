Fine Gael support drops to all-time low as eviction ban ends

Tomas Doherty

Support for Sinn Féin has jumped while Fine Gael has seen its poll numbers drop to an all-time low, a new survey reveals.

The Behaviour & Attitudes poll published in The Sunday Times shows support for Fine Gael has dropped by eight points to 15 per cent, while Sinn Féin has surged five points to 37 per cent.

The poll was carried out at a time when the Government was strongly criticised for lifting its winter eviction ban, despite soaring rates of homelessness and high rents.

As of February, there were 11,742 people in emergency accommodation, the second-highest tally on record, while property website Daft.ie found that rents nationally are 126 per cent above prices in late 2011.

Three Dáil votes have been forced by the Opposition to put pressure on the Government since it made its decision on March 7th.

The poll found support for Fianna Fáil was up one point to 21 per cent, with the Greens up one to 6 per cent. The Labour Party was down one point to 4 per cent.

The Social Democrats and Solidarity People Before Profit remain unchanged at 4 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. Aontú was up two points, while independents and others were at 8 per cent.

The poll was carried out between March 28th and April 4th, and there is a margin of error of 3.3 per cent.

