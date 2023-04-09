What the papers say: Easter Sunday’s front pages

Easter Sunday’s front pages cover a variety of stories, from RTÉ in crisis, to bullying and harassment in the HSE and a bad poll for Leo Varadkar.

The Business Post reports that the national broadcaster RTÉ is in crisis this weekend after “shocked” board members pushed back on plans to name Dee Forbes’s successor as director-general at an emergency meeting on Friday.

The HSE has launched high-level probes into 83 cases of workplace bullying, sexual harassment and harassment in the health service in three years, the Sunday Independent claims.

Fine Gael has dropped eight points in the latest poll published by the Ireland edition of The Sunday Times, while support for Sinn Féin has climbed five points to reach a new high.

Dublin’s airspace was forced to close twice last week due to a shortage of air traffic control staff, according to The Irish Mail on Sunday.

The Edge’s daughter, Blue Angel Evans, has spoken publicly for the first time about the death of her baby son, the Irish Sunday Mirror reports.

The British papers cover strikes, the coronation and a woman who believes her ghost husband has turned into an evil spirit.

The approach by Britain’s King Charles for a more diverse coronation has put him at “logger heads” with the Church of England over the role other faiths should play in the ceremony, the Mail on Sunday reports.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Charles at odds with Church over his ‘diverse’ coronation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wKphx3kVXP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 8, 2023

The Sunday Telegraph leads with the leader of the Scottish Conservatives urging supporters to vote for Labour at the next election rather than the Scottish National Party which has London Conservatives furious.

📰 The front page of tomorrow’s Sunday Telegraph: ‘Tories at war over pact with Labour in Scotland’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/ycbiLFZ9Bv — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 8, 2023

The Observer reports on the junior doctor strikes that have caused hospitals into a “frantic search” to fill the gaps.

Sunday People leads with a Royal Range Rover safety alert with up to six vehicles potentially unsafe.

The Sunday Mirror has an exclusive interview with the mother of murdered schoolgirl Oliva Pratt-Korbel who vows to fight against gang violence and is campaigning for criminals to be forced to appear at sentencings.

The Daily Star Sunday is led by a woman who married the ghost of a Victorian soldier claiming that her supernatural husband has turned into an “evil spirit”.

He is showing no signs of giving up and he won’t be ghosting her any time soon👻#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/5WOldSkGDI pic.twitter.com/qPbLQ5vD4J — Daily Star (@dailystar) April 8, 2023

The Independent calls on readers to help Afghan war veterans to stay in England with half of Britons thinking not enough is being done to help them.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: YOU back our call to help Afghan war veterans who fought with Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/B6rmjXkEFm — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 8, 2023

The Sunday Express reports the king will save Rishi Sunak from embarrassment as his coronation will “eclipse” a Tory council whitewash, as the party could lose 1,000 seats as voters revolt.