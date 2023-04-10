  • Home >
Almost 400 Carlow businesses in receipt of energy support grant

Monday, April 10, 2023

Almost a million euro has been given to Carlow businesses struggling to meet rising energy costs.

€980,000 has been provided 380 businesses in the county under the government’s Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS).

The scheme was introduced to support qualifying businesses with increases in their electricity or natural gas costs over the winter months. The scheme has provided support to qualifying businesses in respect of energy costs relating to the period from 1 September 2022 to 30 April 2023. However, subject to State aid approval, this period is to be extended to cover energy costs up to 31 May 2023. Businesses which are eligible for TBESS can register for the scheme via Revenue’s online service. More information here.

 

