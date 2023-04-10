Convicted killer Derek McNamara dies while on temporary release from prison

Convicted killer Derek McNamara has died at his home in Limerick one month after he was given temporary release from prison due to his health deteriorating.

McNamara (52), of St Ita’s Street, St Mary’s Park, was handed a life sentence in 2006 after being found guilty of the murder of Martin O’Donoghue.

Father of four Mr O’Donoghue (35) died after he was stabbed outside a bar known as The Pub, on Broad Street in Limerick City on August 9th, 2004.

McNamara had 22 previous convictions, and at the time was described by gardaí as a “central figure in Limerick’s criminal underworld”.

“He is one of the most significant figures in criminality in this city,” a garda told McNamara’s sentencing hearing.

The killing was not connected to Limerick’s drug gang feud which has since abated.

The father of six was convicted by a jury after three hours of deliberating following the week-long trial.

Although McNamara did not physically murder Mr O’Donoghue, the jury found him guilty after a prosecution witness gave key evidence of having overheard a phone conversation with a third party during which McNamara spoke about bringing a knife to the pub.

CCTV showed Mr O’Donoghue running away from the scene when he was pursued by McNamara and another man who then stabbed the victim.

In a victim impact statement, Mr O’Donoghue’s sister, Lorraine O’Donoghue, said her family’s lives had been ripped apart by her brother’s killing.

“He was the life and soul of our family, a great son, father, partner and uncle. His partner, Marie, said her heart has been shattered as she has lost not only her partner but her best friend,” Ms O’Donoghue said.

“We can’t understand why my brother lost his life so violently as he was such a happy-go lucky man who would never fight with anyone,” she added.

McNamara died at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday.

His funeral mass is due to take place at St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street in Limerick City on Wednesday, followed by his burial at Castlemungret Cemetery.

McNamara is survived by his wife Linda, sons Dean and Shane, daughters Loretta, Leona, Naomi and Kayla, and his mother Annette.