Excellent Carlow town bungalow now on market

The Glen is a small Carlow town private development of just 26 detached properties, with large green areas which are nicely planted with mature trees and shrubs. No. 2 The Glen is a dormer three-bed bungalow on a corner site. The property in Mortartstown is in excellent condition throughout, with the added benefit of a downstairs bedroom. The property comprises a spacious entrance hall, a large kitchen/dining room with patio doors to the back garden and double doors leading off the dining area to the living room.

The living room has a feature open fireplace, perfectly suited to a stove if one wished and a feature bay window. There is a large utility room, which has a separate large storage space and a guest bathroom. The downstairs bedroom is currently used as a sewing room and has a full wall of built in wardrobes. Upstairs there are 2 double bedrooms, 1 of which is ensuite and a family bathroom. The back garden has a timber garden shed and a patio area. The property is not overlooked back or front making it extremely private. There is off street parking to the front and side access to the rear of the property, of which both sides are gated. Properties such as this do not come to the market that often and are very desirable. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call June 087 2647452. Price: €325,000. BER: C3. More information here